Kevin Federline alleges the two sons he shares with Britney Spears have chosen not to see her for many months. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Federline alleges the two sons he shares with Britney Spears have chosen not to see her for many months. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' former husband Kevin Federline says their two sons have opted not to see their pop star mother for several months.

The Daily Mail reports Federline made the revelation during a series of interviews due to air on ITV news in the coming days.

The singer and former backup dancer says 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden have not seen Spears in many months and did not to go to her wedding to 28-year-old model Sam Asghari earlier this year.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing [their mother] right now," Federline reportedly revealed.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he said, adding that they do still love their mother.

However, Federline alleges Spears' behaviour on Instagram over the past year, especially her nude selfies, has been "tough" for her sons to cope with.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

Federline also spoke about Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship, saying he believes the arrangement "saved" her. He added the situation was hard on him and his children, too.

"This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

But Federline said he hopes the drama that has engulfed Spears and her family will eventually be behind them all.

"I wish for them to forgive, to reach inner peace and then peace with each other. One day."

Federline and Spears first met in early 2004 and were wed later that year. The relationship ended two years later, shortly after the birth of Jayden.

Federline and his current wife of nine years, Victoria, now live with their blended family of six children.