It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... for Britney Spears.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a strange detail in the back of Spears’ recent Instagram videos - and it’s dividing the internet, reports Metro.

The Toxic hitmaker already has her Christmas tree up - despite being several weeks out from the holiday season.

In fact, if you peruse through Spears’ Instagram profile, you’ll find that the songstress has had her Christmas tree assembled for quite some time.

Specifically, since the beginning of October.

Clearly, the pop icon is already feeling festive, and we can’t say we blame her.

Spears, 41, has had a rocky few months, what with her public divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, 29.

She also had fans worried after posting a clip of herself dancing around her home with knives, which led to a welfare check from police. The Gimme More singer clarified later that it was a “joke” and the knives weren’t real.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???” she wrote on Instagram.

Spears continued: “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology.

“I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!”

Last week, Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me hit shelves, airing out various bombshell claims about her past relationships and her 13-year conservatorship. The previously-unheard-of revelations have catapulted the popstar back into the spotlight, opening Spears up to criticism over her uncensored allegations.

So, who can blame the Princess of Pop for wanting to ignite a bit of festive cheer?

Spears has taken to social media many times over the last few weeks, posting energetic dancing clips and outfit checks in her living room.

And while her dance moves and revealing ensembles have been the central focus of these Instagram posts, it was the detail in the background that had everyone talking.

It was, of course, her Christmas tree. And it’s absolutely massive.

The tall, green tree seems to be decorated in festive, red decorations and is covered with loads of twinkly, Christmas lights. The only thing missing is a few presents lying underneath it, which we’re sure will start to emerge in the coming weeks.

