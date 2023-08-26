Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have parted ways after 14 months together. Photo / AP

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have parted ways after 14 months together. Photo / AP

Things reportedly took a scary turn in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage.

TMZ has reported the popstar, 41, and her now estranged husband, 29, once had such an “explosive” fight that the Toxic singer cracked her head open.

The news outlet’s founder Harvey Levin alleged in the Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair documentary which aired in America earlier this week claimed that the former couple’s physical altercation happened in London and saw the singer seeking medical attention.

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Levin claimed. “She needed stitches.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June last year. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

Levin made no suggestion that Asghari caused the injury and respective lawyers for the star’s are yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Elsewhere in the investigative documentary were claims that the Gimme More performer’s “volatility” was “too much” for Asghari leaving him no choice but to file for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

The story came after TMZ reported Spears had allegedly been caught cheating on her estranged husband with a member of her staff.

Other claims included Spears allegedly attacking Asghari while he was sleeping. Sources close to the singer denied the claims saying, “There was no cheating. And he’s 6 foot 2 and she’s 5 foot 4, so how could she attack him?”

After news of the former couple’s divorce made headlines, both took to Instagram to comment on the matter with Asghari writing “s**t happens” while Spears said she “was a little shocked”.

The ...Baby One More Time singer, is said to be living with her brother Bryan following news of her separation.

It’s understood he has temporarily moved in with her in the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29.

A source told Page Six: “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist.”

The insider added Bryan’s presence is “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.