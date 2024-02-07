Britney Spears claims she and Ben Affleck made out once. Photos / AP

Britney Spears has shocked her fans with the claim that she once “made out” with actor Ben Affleck.

The pop star, 42, shared a photo taken “years ago” of herself with Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren, writing in the caption that she and Affleck kissed the night the snap was taken - but that she later forgot it happened.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote.

Spears poses for a photo with Ben Affleck and Diane Warren. Photo / @britneyspears

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl [sic].”

The Daily Mail has contacted Affleck’s representative for comment.

The actor, 51, married his former flame Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

It comes after reports Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake is considering a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey amid his feud with the pop star.

The former NSYNC member, 42, was accused of mocking the Toxic singer, 42, last week at his birthday concert when he said he had no one to apologise to before he launched into his track Cry Me a River, said to be about Spears cheating on him when they were together.

A source has now told The Sun about how he wants to use a chat with Oprah, 70, to publicly address the fallout of his fresh spat with the singer: “Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted the music to speak for itself but that’s clearly not happening.

Justin Timberlake is reportedly considering a tell-all interview with Oprah in the wake of his feud with Britney Spears. Photo / AP

“His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.

“He really doesn’t want to do it but the louder the backlash gets the more he feels he may have to.”

Timberlake was thrust into global headlines in 2023 after Spears revealed in her The Woman in Me memoir she had an abortion while they were dating as he “didn’t want to be a father” and “wasn’t happy” she was expecting.

Timberlake told fans at his ‘One Night Only’ gig at Irving Plaza in New York City on January 31, held on his 42nd birthday: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely nobody.”

His declaration and song choice of Cry Me a River left fans convinced he was having a pop at Spears, with some ranting online his statement was a disgrace.

Others jumped to Timberlake’s defence against the trolls by hitting out at Spears and her followers.

The pop star, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, had said before her ex’s birthday gig she wanted to apologise to anyone she had left “offended” by her autobiography, saying in a now-deleted Instagram message: “I am deeply sorry.”

- Additional reporting, Bang Showbiz



