Britney Spears says she doesn't even know Alyssa Milano.

Britney Spears has branded Alyssa Milano a bully for asking for someone to check on her well-being.

The Melrose Place star took to Twitter in December to express her concern for the pop idol.

She wrote at the time: “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.” And now the Toxic hitmaker has called out the 50-year-old actress for getting involved when she doesn’t know her.

Re-sharing Milano’s post on her Instagram Story, Spears wrote: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!

She went on: “This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!

“Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!”

Spears posted a screenshot to her story, responding to Milano's Twitter post. Photo / Instagram

Spears has just returned to Instagram and declared she is “not having a breakdown”.

The 41-year-old singer revived her page on the social media platform a week after taking it down - which prompted worried fans to call in authorities to perform a welfare check on her - and she’s now shared a lengthy post insisting she has “never felt better”.

In a post shared late on Sunday night January 29, Spearsy wrote: “Since everyone thinks they know my story. Think again!!!

“A mere side of any given Sunday doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of welcoming … not a righteous reply!!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better!!!”

Spears went on to call herself “River Red” - a name she has previously used for herself on social media - and declared she’s simply enjoying being able to speak freely after spending more than a decade being controlled by a conservatorship.

She also insisted she’s actually “boring as hell” and doesn’t drink alcohol because she’s realised she doesn’t like it.

The Gimme More star added: “I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumise my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!! ...

“I feel younger and in awe … unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night!!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realise I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better ... Stay blessed and driven … "

Spears finished her message by writing: “PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can!!!”

The singer previously slammed the fans who called police to her California home after she took down her Instagram page - insisting they ”went too far”.

She said in a statement shared on Twitter: “As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my fate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”





Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.