Britney Spears has lashed out at her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In a now-deleted Instagram post the Gimme More singer accused Federline of refusing to see her when she was pregnant with one of their sons.

She wrote in the caption, "But geez my ex-husband [Federline] wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!"

The star then went on to admit she was advised by an unspecified person to divorce Federline and added he had been distant for "a while".

"I got a text saying, 'If you don't divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you' ... Since I hadn't seen him in a while I already knew it was over ... I had my baby,"

She continued to say, "and went out literally 2 times with Paris [Hilton] and it was all over the news like I was a party girl ... Whatever ... it's over now and I've made my peace with it..."

Fans of the singer quickly took screenshots of the post and went on Twitter to share their support, with one fan saying "Britney Spears is dragging the hell out of Kevin Federline", while another said, "Britney's book is gonna be good as hell, huh".

Spears recently signed an estimated US$15 million ($22.6m) deal to release a bombshell tell-all book.

Despite fans rallying behind the pop star, Daily Mail has reported that Federline is not taking the claims lying down and has spoken to his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan about the matter.

When asked for comment by the publication, Kaplan responded with, "[Britney's account] is completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that."

And in a video shared by TMZ, the attorney was heard saying, "She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history."

"That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he's not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day."

Kaplan then emphasised that Federline will not tolerate continued accusations from Spears.

Spears and Federline were married from October 2004 to July 2007 and share two sons together, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

The Toxic singer has since moved on with partner Sam Asghari and the couple recently revealed they are expecting a child together.