Ellie Goulding and Tom Greenan present the award for Best New Artist during The BRIT Awards 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Ellie Goulding was visibly stunned when she was asked a question about her “boobs” while presenting at the Brit Awards.

The British singer, 36, took the stage with fellow musician Tom Grennan, 27, at the 43rd annual music ceremony at London’s O2 Arena today, with the duo handing out the award for Best New Artist when the awkward encounter unfolded.

Grennan turned to Goulding, who was wearing a black armour corset with accentuated chest detailing, and in a seemingly ad-libbed moment, asked the star if her breasts were real.

“I love what you’re doing [with your outfit] … They’re your real boobs?” Grennan quizzed, while pointing at Goulding’s chest.

The Burn hitmaker stared blankly at her co-host, before uttering, “These are not … No. These are not mine. I wish. Mine are a lot further apart.”

Social media has since erupted in the wake of the cringe-worthy live TV moment, exasperated that in 2023, men still deemed it appropriate to sexualise women.

“I love what you’re doing? Are those your real boobs?” Tom Grennan asks Ellie Goulding. That silence that followed was what was left of his career going up in smoke. #BRITs — Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) February 11, 2023

Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs. So cringe. Didn’t he write a song about toxic masculinity? 🫣🙅🏼‍♂️ #Brits2023 — Aaron Sokell 🇺🇦🇪🇺❤️ (@aaronsokell) February 11, 2023

Not Tom Grennan asking ellie Goulding if they’re her real boobs on live tv #Brits2023 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/SUwc1Y7Syl — Jack Miller (@jackryanmiller) February 11, 2023

Tom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that "are those your actual breasts" comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads. — Paul Wheeler (@paulwradio) February 11, 2023

#Brits2023 #BRITs Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding about her boobs. It’s such a car crash. pic.twitter.com/w9GiljWrzA — Alan Law (@AlanLaw) February 11, 2023

The comment was particularly perplexing from Grennan, whose music video for his 2021 song Little Bit Of Love aimed to tackle “toxic masculinity”.

“This video is a representation of toxic masculinity and unconditional love, told via a story of two brothers,” Grennan said at the time of the video’s release.

Meanwhile, there’s been mounting controversy surrounding this year’s Brit awards after not a single woman was honoured in the Best Artist category.

The Brit Awards went gender-neutral in 2021 in a bid to be more inclusive, and while Adele won the gong last year, the 2023 nominations were widely considered a step back in the equality fight.

Female artists including Charlie XCX, Florence and The Machine and Mabel, were all snubbed for the Best Artist award, despite enjoying success in 2022.

BRIT Awards 2023 –Winners List

Album Of The Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Artist Of The Year: Harry Styles

Best Group: Wet Leg

Best New Artist: Wet Leg

Song Of The Year: Harry Styles – As It Was

Best International Artist: Beyoncé

Best International Group: Fontaines D.C.

International Song Of The Year: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Best Alternative/Rock: The 1975

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap: Aitch

Best Dance: Becky Hill

Best Pop/R+B: Harry Styles

Rising Star: FLO (Announced in December 2022)

Producer of the Year: David Guetta



