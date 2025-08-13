Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bride faces HR complaint for not inviting co-worker to wedding

A bride faced an HR complaint after not inviting a co-worker to her wedding.

In a post to Reddit forum r/EntitledPeople, the woman wrote of “one of the weirdest work things I’ve ever dealt with”.

After a co-worker asked if she would be invited to the upcoming wedding, u/TraditionalGurSign explained she planned to keep the ceremony small.

Her co-worker’s cold response raised no real alarm bells until the woman was called into a meeting about the incident.

She was told the non-invite was now the subject of a grievance lodged with the human resources (HR) department at her work.