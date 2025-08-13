“Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being ‘exclusive’ and ‘creating a hostile environment by leaving people out’.”
She said the HR department also seemed to be puzzled by the co-worker’s concerns, quickly dropping the complaint after the meeting.
“Some people really do think they’re the main character.”
Wedding invitations can be a sore spot for couples, who often have to trim their guest lists to meet tight budget constraints.
In 2021, a bride-to-be shared her aunt’s RSVP to social media.
The aunt wrote back, “most rude & hurtful” and “family shouldn’t separate family” after her partner was not invited due to Covid-19 restrictions.