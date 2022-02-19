Popular Breakfast presenter Matty Mclean (right) has announced his engagement to long-term partner Ryan Teece (left). They are pictured here with their dog, Otis. Photo / Supplied

Popular Breakfast presenter Matty McLean has announced his engagement to long-term partner Ryan Teece.

The dancing Kiwi TV personality announced the news on his Instagram account with an adorable photo of himself and Teece.

We are disappointed that there was no choreographed dance routine to announce the happy news, but the photo says it all.

The photo, which shows McLean smiling at his partner while Teece beams at the camera, was simply captioned: "He asked. I said yes!"

The good news post had been liked almost 8000 in less than an hour, with fans rushing to convey their joy at the announcement. His feed was quickly filled with more love hearts than a florist on Valentine's Day. It was the impressive number of celebrities who stopped to celebrate the news that got our attention, though.

Radio presenter Toni Street gushed: "Epic, congratulations you two lovely humans."

Actor and comedian Chris Parker jumped in to pile on some more joy: "Omg!!!! Yeeeees congrats."

Close colleague and friend, Hayley Holt, shared: "Waa!!! This is so exciting!! Congratulations you two."

Fellow TV presenter Wendy Petrie was equally effusive: "Ohh so exciting!!!! Huge congratulations Matty & Ryan."

The news spread across the Tasman as well, with Aussie TV weatherman, Sam Mac, throwing in his congrats - and he gets the award for best comment as far as we are concerned. "Holy Mattytrimony! Glorious news," Mac posted.

McLean and Teece have been together for more than five years and have lived together for most of that time.

Late last year they opened up to Stuff about what makes their relationship work, with McLean sharing that while they are "quite different" they know what each other needs.

"We're certainly not perfect – we fight and argue and stuff. Because we moved so quickly at the beginning, we had to figure each other out fast because we are quite different.

But we understand what the other person needs to thrive, and also what they need to deal with things."

Congratulations you two, we hope Otis will be best man, that pooch would rock a bow tie.