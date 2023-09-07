One of the co-founders of Kiki has stripped down to his underwear live on Breakfast. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ’s Breakfast hosts - as well as viewers - were left in shock this morning when a guest on the couch stripped down to his underwear in an apparent attempt to go viral.

Entrepreneur Toby Thomas-Smith pulled the stunt in an attempt to gain attention for his start-up Kiki, which he appeared on the show to promote this morning.

At the end of the segment, around 6.45am, Thomas-Smith stood up and began taking his clothes off, telling bewildered host Matty McLean, “I also have a surprise for you as well.”

Thomas-Smith appeared on the couch with Breakfast host Matty McLean to promote his start-up Kiki. Photo / TVNZ

“We’ve actually just rebranded from EasyRent to Kiki,” he explained, taking off his shirt and shorts to show the new brand name written on his chest and across his underwear.

McLean, clearly taken aback, responded, “I can’t believe you just did that on national television”, with co-host Jenny-May Clarkson agreeing in shock that it was a “bit early for undies”.

And the segment, which appears to have been unplanned, left some Kiwi viewers uncomfortable.

One mum told the Herald, “I couldn’t hit the mute button fast enough.”

“Now, I’m all for freedom of expression, but my kids were in the room. They’re getting ready for school, eating their Weet-Bix, and boom - there’s a guy in his undies on the telly. How do you even explain that to a 9-year-old?

“I usually count on Breakfast NZ to give me a decent rundown of the day’s news, not make me the ‘talk of the school drop-off’ because my kid tells his friends what he saw on the news this morning.”

Another man told the Herald, “While this might attract some cheap laughs and perhaps even more viewers for them, it stands against everything that decent morning news programmes should be about.”

“Broadcasting such an incident, especially at a time when families could be sitting down for breakfast, is nothing short of irresponsible.”

However, a spokesperson for TVNZ confirmed to the Herald the incident was as much a shock to Breakfast’s hosts and producers as it was to onlookers.

“Breakfast is a live TV environment and the unexpected can occur,” they said.

“This was not a planned stunt by TVNZ; the presenters and producers were as shocked as our viewers. The team moved quickly to get things back on track and continue with the show.”

Following the interview, Thomas-Smith shared several screengrabs from the segment on the Kiki NYC Instagram account, writing, “Still shaking ... waiting to see all the complaints from people spitting out their porridge at 6am.”

“First-ever TV interview and probably the last,” he joked.

It’s not the first time Thomas-Smith has pulled an attention-grabbing stunt. The Herald’s Chris Keall wrote last month, “Early last year, Toby Thomas-Smith told the Herald that in 2023, his firm would raise $3 million to take on the New York subletting market.”

“It was not 110 per cent clear that things were on track when Thomas-Smith sent the Herald a photo of himself and co-founder Jack Montgomerie perched monkey-like on top of a desk after booking their Auckland-to-New York flight.

“Or when another pic arrived - this time showing the pair on a New York subway, with Thomas-Smith stripped down to his underwear.”

Now the pair have just tripled their funding target for their start-up, which has been described as “Hinge meets Airbnb” and aims to make people more comfortable with a stranger staying in their home.