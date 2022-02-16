Host Bradley Walsh was stunned by a player's incredible knowledge on The Chase. Video / iTV

Host Bradley Walsh was stunned by a player's incredible knowledge on The Chase. Video / iTV

Bradley Walsh has been stunned by a contestant who broke a record on The Chase.

Contestant John was facing Mark "The Beast" Labbett as he went through his quick-fire round questions.

But Walsh couldn't believe his eyes when John managed to get a "full house", answering every question right during the 60-second quick-fire round.

John answered 11 questions correctly, leaving Walsh near speechless.

"The show's over," Walsh told the camera as he held his arms up in disbelief.

"I can't remember the last time that has happened."

"What's that?" John asked as Bradley replied: "Full house, £11,000, that is spectacular."

Bradley Walsh was left stunned after contestant John answered every question correctly in the quick-fire round, nailing 11 out of 11 in just 60 seconds. Photo / ITV

Viewers were also impressed with John's performance, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

Some even predicted John could be the next Chaser.

"This guy John is amazing. £11,000 on his cash builder," one said.

Another added: "Could John be a new Chaser?"

"11 out of 11. What a machine, John, well played."

A fifth said: "How long until they bring John in as the seventh chaser?"

The Chase has been on air for 12 years and it has become one of ITV's most loved shows.

Walsh, who has been hosting the popular game show since 2009, recently revealed that if he beat pro quizzers Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Darragh Ennis and Labbett, he would air it for the world to see.

No one has nailed 11 from 11 questions in the quick-fire round before. Photo / ITV

"If I beat the Chaser, we'll make a series, let's do that," he said.

"Oh I'll definitely beat them, if I can beat them, we'll make the series, alright?"