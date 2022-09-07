Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in happier times. Photo / Getty Images

When Brad Pitt began a relationship with Angelina Jolie, it shook the world. Now, almost two decades and six children later, Pitt is being sued US$250 million (NZ $411 million) by his ex-wife's former company over allegations that he stole the couple's wine business from Jolie.

Pitt's actions are said to be part of a "vindictive war" he has been waging against Jolie since she filed for divorce in 2016. The attempt to sue the actor comes in order to "seek redress for the illegal and malicious actions of Pitt and his allies" to devalue the investments of the business in which Jolie was understood to have much of her money tied up in.

According to the UK's Daily Mail, Jolie's former company, Nouvel LLC, has filed a cross-complaint in retaliation after Pitt sued his ex-wife for allegedly selling her stake in French castle and wine brand Chateau Miraval by illegal means.

The actress is understood to have held her share of the couple's wine company through Nouvel before selling it to drinks industry heavyweight Stoli Group in 2021.

Pitt and Jolie with their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne in Japan, 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Now her former company is alleging that Pitt tried to "secretly move assets" from the couple's co-owned business venture into the hands of his friends and to other companies.

Nouvel also alleges the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star spent "millions on vanity projects" including a swimming pool and a recording studio, each to the tune of over $1 million. It's also believed Pitt "gave away" half the company's trademarks to a friend.

Pitt's alleged moves are being viewed by Jolie's former company as an attempt to ensure his ex-wife would "never see a dime" of the wine and castle enterprise's profits - which are said to be in the region of "tens of millions of dollars".

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit claims Pitt "embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company's assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends ..." The suit also surmises that Pitt did this "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings ..." over the couple's children.

"Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie's company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval."

Back in 2008, Pitt and Jolie bought the South of France chateau and were married there in 2014.

The castle boasts 35 rooms and 1300 acres of grounds and vineyards. To acquire the fairytale property, the couple bought the company it was held in for US$25 million ($NZ 41 million).