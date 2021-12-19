Boxing: Social media's Jake Paul flattens UFC star Tyron Woodley with monster KO

Respected boxing journalist Dan Rafael paid Paul props, calling the knockout an "obliteration" on Twitter. Photo / Instagram

Jake Paul had the last laugh after all.

The YouTube sensation flattened Tyron Woodley with a brutal overhand right, knocking the former UFC star out in the sixth round of their blockbuster fight on Sunday afternoon (NZT).

Paul feigned to target the body, then dropped a killer right hand that turned Woodley's lights out and sent him crashing to the canvas. He remained motionless for seconds before being attended to by medics. The MMA veteran eventually got to his feet, but his day was well and truly over.

"This is as real as it f***ing gets, just like my right hand," Paul shouted during his post-fight interview. "I told you I was going to f*** him up and I f***ed him up!

"It was a tough fight. I got the job done. I knew it would happen like that. Like a lumberjack. Timber!"

Respected boxing journalist Dan Rafael paid Paul props, calling the knockout an "obliteration" on Twitter.

"OMG!!! Paul just put Woodley to sleep with one shot!! Massive right hand!! Holy s**t what a shot!!!!! Ref urgently calls for the doctor," Rafael wrote.

"Man oh man! Woodley was out cold face first in rd 6. That might be KO of the year. For real. Paul absolutely erased him. Stiffened him. Annihilated him. Absolutely brutal KO.

"Say what you want about @jakepaul but he has absolutely sick KOs in two of his five fights. Woodley 2 and Nate Robinson."

The social media star scored a controversial split decision win over Woodley in their first bout back in August but he didn't want to leave anyone in any doubt about the result of their rematch. Nobody can question the manner of his victory this time around.

Paul paid tribute to Woodley in the aftermath, praising him for taking the fight on such short notice after original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out with injury.

"This guy (Woodley) is a legend," Paul said. "Don't take anything away from his career as a UFC champion. Respect him for taking this fight on two weeks' notice cause Tommy Fury's a b***h and he backed out of the fight. This is a real fighter."

The fight started in uneventful fashion as the fighters seemed more intent on hugging their hatred out rather than doing too much damage with their fists. A "f*** Jake Paul" chant rang out around the stadium as clinches were the order of the day after the opening bell.

It was much of the same in the second round before Paul copped a nasty blow in the third. The referee determined an accidental elbow was to blame for a worrying cut opening up on his forehead as blood gushed out and flowed down his face.

Woodley maintained the rage and showed plenty of aggression in throwing some fierce jabs, but just when it looked like he had Paul on the ropes he eased off, failing to follow-up with the intent needed to gain the ascendancy.

Things started to drop off in the fourth round, both men clearly feeling the pinch. Woodley was warned for bringing Paul to ground, following a clean uppercut with an illegal takedown that was more at home in a UFC Octagon than the squared circle.

Round five came and went before Paul took his opportunity to end things in the sixth, sparking wild celebrations as he stood atop his corner and gloated about the win that takes him to 5-0 in his professional boxing career.

There were plenty of celebrities in the crowd and Paul called out a couple of UFC stars when he had the microphone after demolishing Woodley.

"(Jorge) Masvidal and Nate Diaz, you all are some b****es for leaving this arena," Paul said. "Because I know you don't want that s**t.

"I'll take out both of y'all next. Just get out of your contract with Daddy Dana (UFC boss Dana White) and I'm going to f*** them up, too."

Fight card results

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via knockout (round six)

Amanda Serrano defeated Miriam Gutierrez by unanimous decision (10 rounds - lightweight)

Deron Williams defeated Frank Gore by split decision (4 rounds - heavyweight)

Liam Paro defeated Yomar Alamo by split decision (10 rounds - super-lightweight)

J'Leon Love defeated Marcus Oliveira via unanimous decision (8 rounds - cruiserweight)

Chris Avila defeated Anthony Taylor via majority decision (4 rounds - light-heavyweight)

Jeovanny Estela defeated Chris Rollins via unanimous decision (4 rounds - welterweight)