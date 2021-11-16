Bones actor Heath Freeman dead at 41: 'His legacy will live on forever'

The actor appeared in countless TV series from Bones to NCIS. Photo / Getty Images

The actor appeared in countless TV series from Bones to NCIS. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Heath Freeman, known for playing serial killer Howard Epps on comedy crime series Bones, has died at the age of 41.

Freeman's manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news, though no further details about his death have been released, according to Decider.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," Montifiore said. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

He continued by saying that Freeman was "extremely proud" of his recent film work and was excited for the next chapter of his career.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Freeman appeared in several notable TV series throughout his career, from ER to NCIS, Raising the Bar, Without a Trace, and The Closer. He also recently appeared in upcoming films Devil's Fruit and Terror on the Prairie.

Former Miss USA and media personality Shanna Moakler was one of the first celebrities to share publicly about Freeman's death.

"Heartbroken to hear the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo.

"You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had … and we have a lot of great ones! Godspeed."