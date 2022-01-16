Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo has taken to Instagram to share an emotion tribute to her late husband. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo has taken to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to "the most incredible man on earth", her late husband, Bob Saget.

Saget was found dead on a hotel bed by Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel security staff in Florida last week and authorities believe his cause of death may have been a sudden medical event such as a heart attack or stroke.

Tributes from Saget's co-stars flooded the internet after the news broke with the likes of the Olsen twins, John Mayer, Jeff Ross and many more sharing heart-felt stories of their time with the star and now The Full House actor's wife has opened up on Instagram to share her grief with her followers.

The post which includes a photo of the married couple starts off by saying, "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky I was that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

Rizzo who tied the knot with Saget in 2018 after two years of dating continued on to say, "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

In the post Rizzo acknowledges the huge number of tributes flowing through for her husband, "Bob was a force. I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen."

She ended the post with a heart-breaking sentiment, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."

Page Six reported a funeral service was held for Saget on Friday in Los Angeles with more than 100 mourners in attendance including his Full House co-stars, Dave Coulier and John Stamos.