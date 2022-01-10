Bob Saget death: Full House star's daughter reveals sweet final text

Full House opening credits featuring Bob Saget. Video / YouTube

Following the sudden death of beloved Full House star, Bob Saget, found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday (NZT), his daughter has shared a sweet final message she received from her dad.

According to the New York Post, Aubrey Saget, 34, posted a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story shortly after the news of her dad, 65, was made public.

"Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" wrote Saget, who was known fondly to a generation as Danny Tanner, the kind, goofy dad in hit series Full House.

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after he performed his stand-up "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour" on Saturday night (US time).

Aubrey is the eldest of Saget's three daughters with first wife, Sharri Kramer, a screenwriter and former lawyer.

The pair divorced in 1997 and Saget married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Rizzo, Aubrey and sisters, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, released a statement in the wake of Saget's death saying they were "devastated".

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they wrote.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Bob Saget died on Monday (NZT) aged 65. Photo / AP

According to AP, a sheriff's office report details that Saget was found dead lying face up on his hotel bed with no signs of trauma.

The room was in order and there were no signs of foul play, "with items owned by Mr Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom", according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget's left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the report said.

Saget had been scheduled to check out of his room on Sunday, and when family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel's security team, which sent a security officer to his room, the report said.

When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. He found Saget on the bed and cold to the touch, Harrison told deputies, according to the report.

Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel's security dispatch call 911, the report said.

"We have an unresponsive guest in a room," an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. "Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse."

Saget was declared dead shortly before 4.20pm. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2.20am, according to the report.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He was 65.

Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour. After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted Saturday on Instagram.