Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has revealed his best and worst experiences in the army – and paid tribute to a man whose legacy changed him forever. Photo / Getty Images

When Anthony Field urges Australians to get behind their veterans and their families, there is often one particular man on his mind.

Before becoming one of the world’s best-loved entertainers with enduring children’s group The Wiggles, Field was a young ADF recruit – and the memory of his former sergeant is a key inspiration on his latest mission.

Field, a dedicated advocate for ex-soldiers, is supporting the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health: a global event marking 100 years of the charity that focuses on helping the children and partners of fallen or unwell service personnel.

For Field, it’s personal.

Anthony Field and his father. Photo / Instagram

“When I served in the early 80s, many Vietnam veterans were still serving. I remember our sergeant telling of his exposure to Agent Orange,” Field told News Corp, referring to the US military defoliant used in Vietnam, which has been found to cause major health problems.

“The Sarge became very sick and suffered undiagnosed PTSD when he was finally discharged from the army; this was very hard for his family. Legacy helped his family through this really hard time – and the Sarge as well.”

Australia ceased combat in that conflict 50 years ago. But with other operations ongoing around the world, the need for support continues and Field wants “fair-minded” Australians to back Legacy’s work – and a good place to start is by taking notice of the relay, which begins in Australia in April.

(L) Anthony Field is an original Wiggle. Photo / Supplied

“I am still in contact with my ‘brothers’ from the Royal Australian Regiment, who served for many years after I was discharged,” he added. “Two of the men have had real problems readjusting to civilian life. My old corporal in the army became homeless after his wife unexpectedly passed away; he felt alone and undervalued. So many veterans feel alone and undervalued; they can feel they don’t fit in ‘civvy street’.

“Psychotherapy can help so much; these men and women have given so much for our country, and they deserve to be looked after when they return home.”

That said, Field, who has spoken in the past of his own battle with depression, remembers his time in the ADF with fondness – except for the time he got disciplined for arguably trying to do the right thing at the wrong time, while on sentry duty.

“My least fond memory was being charged for dismantling and cleaning the machine gun while on the picket – out bush! I was a rookie, and I was told I put the whole platoon at risk! When I returned to Holsworthy, I was charged and spent a weekend doing ‘therapy’. It wasn’t much fun, but I learnt my lesson!”

His favourite experience, he recalls, was going to Europe with his company to commemorate four servicemen who died at the infamous World War II battleground of Arnhem in Holland.

Headstones of fallen servicemen after the 1916 Battle of the Somme. Photo / Getty Images

“I had the honour of piping the company through the streets of Arnhem to the graves and then playing the lament for our fallen; it was a very emotional and proud moment for all of us.”

Field said he also went on exercise with German soldiers and played soccer against them.

“We won the barracking, but they were on another level, 12-0 was the score we lost by!”

Legacy was already operating by WWII, having been founded after the First World War following a promise made by one Digger to another at Pozieres, on the Western Front, where 6800 Australians were killed and 16,000 more wounded in 1916.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Australia’s Defence Health, begins on April 23 at Pozieres.

The memorial torch will travel 55,000km, carried by around 1500 bearers with a personal connection to Legacy, ending its journey in Melbourne in October.