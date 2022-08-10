Blind Kiwi singer Natalie Te Paa goes viral again. Video / Natalie Te Paa via TikTok

Blind Kiwi singer Natalie Te Paa goes viral again. Video / Natalie Te Paa via TikTok

A Kiwi singer who has been blind since birth is proving a hit online with fans praising her "amazing" rendition of a Britney Spears hit.

Natalie Te Paa from Auckland's North Shore is no stranger to fame, first winning Kiwi hearts with her performance on NZ's Got Talent before shifting to the UK and building a massive following online.

Her latest hit, performed solo with only her cane for percussion on the London Underground, was a take on Britney Spears' breakout hit Baby One More Time.

The clip has racked up millions of views since it was posted last weekend with many saying she had eclipsed Spears' iconic performance.

"Britney who? You are so amazing," said one fan.

Others praised her "insane" vocals runs in the short clip, which many said they had playing on repeat.

One commenter jokingly complained about her improvised percussion.

"It's no fair, she can carry her drum set!"

"I always have my percussion on hand!" Te Paa replied.

Te Paa, who was born blind due to a condition called septo-optic dysplasia, released her first single 'Proud' last year after travelling back to London to record it.

Her time in the British capital has seen her build a large following on social media and included another viral moment when she was presented with a birthday cake in braille at a London restaurant.

The clip was seen by over 100 million people worldwide and saw Te Paa feature on US news.

Her fans have praised both her singing talent and her infectious positive attitude.

In 2013, Te Paa featured on NZ's Got Talent, wowing the judges with her performance of 'Jar of Hearts' by Christina Perri.

In 2015, Te Paa provided the rousing chorus for Long White Cloud, the song for Paralympians at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

"Growing up blind is the best thing to happen to me," Te Paa told Stuff that year.

"I say you can either be bitter about the things you don't have or better at the things you do."