Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian started dating in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Blac Chyna is set to appeal the verdict in her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Speaking on behalf of her client, attorney Lynne Ciani told the Associated Press, "The jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian."

She went on to say, "The jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network." Ciani then said her client "will appeal on the remaining questions".

After jurors deliberated the entire day on Friday and Monday morning they finally revealed their verdict on Monday afternoon resulting in the Kardashian-Jenner family winning the defamation case brought against them by Chyna who was seeking $108 million in damages on the basis the family organised the cancellation of E! series Rob and Chyna in 2016.

The family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes told People, "They're happy to have this behind them. I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant."

The case included many shocking moments including Kris Jenner recalling a volatile 2016 argument between her son, Rob Kardashian and Chyna.

The famous momager said Chyna pointed a gun at Kardashian's head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated.

"It was complete chaos. It was scary," said Jenner, the 66-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch.

Chyna had testified earlier in the week saying she was "joking" with Kardashian when she wrapped a phone cord around his neck and grabbed his unloaded gun from the nightstand.

However, the momager fought back saying putting a gun to her son's head was "not a joke". Jenner continued on to say, "He was a mess.

"I could only imagine how he felt … This was a horrible situation. I was heartbroken."

Last month Chyna took to Twitter to tell her followers why she was taking the family to court. She tweeted, "When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong'," she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."