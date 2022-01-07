Bindi Irwin's tattoo tribute to her father Steve and daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin has acquired a new tattoo, consisting of two words that are full of meaning for her. Photo / Bindi Irwin / Instagram

Bindi Irwin has acquired a new tattoo, consisting of two words that are full of meaning for her. Photo / Bindi Irwin / Instagram

Bindi Irwin has acquired a new tattoo in honour of her late father Steve and her young daughter Grace.

On the inside of her left wrist now sit the words "graceful warrior" in Steve's handwriting, right next to an illustration of a crocodile.

Steve Irwin, an Australian icon known as "The Crocodile Hunter", died in 2006 when Bindi was just 8.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'my graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," Bindi wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her new ink.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always.

"Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors."

Bindi also had her wedding ring finger tattooed.

She said the tattoos represented the three most important things in her life: "family, purpose and unconditional love".

The artwork was done by Brisbane tattooist Kelly McQuirk.

Bindi showed off her tattoos to her daughter Grace. Photo / Bindi Irwin / Instagram

Bindi, who gave birth to Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March last year, said it felt like the perfect time to have the artwork tattooed now she had finished breastfeeding.

Her husband Chandler Powell wrote on the post the tattoos were a meaningful way to mark this special time in their life together.

"You amaze me every day," he said.

Following in her father's footsteps, Bindi is a keen wildlife conservationist and has continued to honour Steve throughout her life.

Bindi explained when Grace was born that her two middle names, Warrior Irwin, were a tribute to her dad's legacy as "the most incredible wildlife warrior".

On her first Mother's Day, Bindi shared an artwork of the family, which included Steve holding Grace.

At Bindi and Chandler's wedding there was a beautiful portrait of Steve on an easel.