It's been 25 years since The Piano Man held a Kiwi audience in a stadium show and 14 since performing in New Zealand. Photo / Myrna Suárez

Billy Joel is making his way back to New Zealand for a one-night-only show at Auckland's Eden Park - just in time for Christmas.

It's been 25 years since The Piano Man held a Kiwi audience in a stadium show and 14 since performing in New Zealand, but this December fans of the singer-songwriter-composer legend will be able to see Joel present some of his greatest hits.

With tickets on sale from July 18 for Vodafone customers and July 21 for general sales, punters would be wise to get in quick given Kiwis' fervour for the now 73-year-old artist.

Famous for modern-day classics such as Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and We Didn't Start The Fire, Joel has amassed 57 million streams here in New Zealand, had four number one albums and ten Top 10 albums.

Billy Joel is famous for modern-day classics such as "Uptown Girl", "Just The Way You Are" and "We Didn't Start The Fire", among many other chart-topping hits.

The last time the Grammy Award-winning artist wooed Kiwi crowds was back in 2008.

According to a Herald review by Russell Bailee, in a "two hour-plus show before a sold-out Vector Arena, Joel proved he's still got the chops, the voice and the good humour to deliver a show that was something more than a predictable nostalgia bash."

Before his 1987 Mt Smart Stadium performance, Joel's album, An Innocent Man, spent 83 consecutive weeks on the New Zealand album chart. And his 1977 four-times-platinum album, The Stranger, sat on the charts here for 77 weeks.

WHAT: Billy Joel – New Zealand Tour 2022

WHERE: EDEN PARK, AUCKLAND

WHEN: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

TICKETS: Vodafone Pre-sale 10am Monday July 18 until 10am Wednesday July 20.

Live Nation Pre-sale from 11am Wednesday July 20 until 11am Thursday July 21.

For complete VIP, tour and ticket information, visit livenation.co.nz