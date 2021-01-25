Billie Eilish opens up about her 'horrible body relationship'

Billie Eilish says she is now in a good place with her body image after struggling when she was younger. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish says she struggled with her own body image.

Speaking to the March issue of Vanity Fair magazine, the Grammy-award winner opened up about her struggles which began when she was a young girl.

"To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body. I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship - or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself. I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed - when I was 12.

"It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I - wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

The 19-year-old singer also shared that she accidentally bought 70 boxes of cereal in lockdown.

The bad guy singer confessed she accidentally purchased too many boxes of her favourite type of cereal as she had no idea how much they should have cost her.

She shared: "I don't know what things cost because I've never been an adult before. And, you know, I grew up with no money. It's a really weird position I'm in. I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, I don't know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It's 35 dollars. I didn't know that that's expensive. I ordered 70 boxes."

Where to get help

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.