Vinyl is seeing a resurgence in popular culture, but some artists aren't on the bandwagon.

Vinyl records are enjoying renewed popularity, with big-named stars both cashing in and criticising the medium.

Technological advances have always influenced what we listen to and how we do it.

At present, while social media and streaming apps are powerful players in the make-and-break of brands,, the music sector is witnessing a revival from the past, with vinyl becoming a major selling point among music aficionados.

In 2022, the Recording Industry Association of America revealed that revenues from vinyl records had grown from 17 per cent to $1.2 billion that year and accounted for 71 per cent of physical format revenues, thus marking the first time vinyl albums outsold CDs in units.

What was thought to have been left in the ‘80s is now the music industry’s most popular and highest-grossing physical format and a strong indication of fan loyalty when it comes to megastars’ marketing strategies, reports Variety.

Loved for their collectable potential, their distinct sound quality and their nostalgic quintessence, big-named artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have used the medium to increase sales, build anticipation and create a fan frenzy around souvenir merchandise.

Vinyl sales have become a bigger part of the pie for contemporary artists like Taylor Swift, appearing here with Jimmy Fallon. Photo / Getty Images

However, two of show business’ most influential artists have highlighted the challenges with vinyl’s resurgence in popular culture.

Over the weekend, acclaimed artist Billie Eilish slammed fellow musicians for being “wasteful” by releasing their music via collectable vinyls to boost sales.

She told Billboard: “We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money.

“I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable – and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making ... 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

She added: “It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money – and it’s all your favourite artists doing that [stuff].”

Billie Eilish performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April in 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Photo / Getty Images

Eilish’s 2021 album Happier Than Ever was released with eight different vinyl variants, however, the black versions were made from recycled vinyl and used shrink wrap made from sugar cane and the coloured versions were also made using recycled materials.

The What Was I Made For? hitmaker later responded to criticism over her Billboard interview on Instagram, saying: “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systematic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.

“The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh”, she concluded.

But as artists return to this blast-from-the-past medium, Beyoncé’s new album has seemingly revealed some challenges with vinyl records, highlighting the disconnect of perfecting an album in the digital age.

Beyonce Cowboy Carter. Photo / Instagram

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter was released on Friday to critical acclaim. However, some fans who pre-ordered the much-anticipated album on vinyl were left confused after five tracks included on the digital release were missing from the LP.

Over the weekend, fans flooded social media with complaints that their Cowboy Carter vinyl records were missing the songs Spaghettii, Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Ya Ya and Oh Louisiana.

Rumours have run rampant regarding the track list fumble, with many speculating that the Halo hitmaker may have initially met the deadline for the vinyl pressing, which can be months before an album’s release, but made the last-minute decision to add more songs after manufacturing had started.

This is also a likely explanation for similar slips by other music powerhouses and their recent vinyl pressings. Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 vinyl only featured 10 songs, while the streaming version has 22, and Ariana Grande’s recently released Eternal Sunshine featured a version of Supernatural that had vocals missing on the track.

Despite speculation, Beyoncé's team have not publicly commented on the vinyl blunder.

It calls to question if vinyl’s much-talked-about revival will stand the test of time.

Being labelled “unsustainable” and “wasteful” in 2024 is a valid criticism of modern industries, especially due to the global focus on green practices and climate change.

Adding in recent criticism of inconsistencies with vinyl track lists, one wonders whether the hip nostalgic throwback is a fad or here to stay. However, it may make some vinyl pressings collector’s items, adding even more value to the object.

Perhaps someone should ask ChatGPT what the future of vinyl recordings holds.



