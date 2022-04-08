Ken West is best known as the creator of The Big Day Out. Photo / kenfest.org

The founder of legendary Australian music festival Big Day Out has died.

Ken West died at the age of 64 on Thursday morning.

His devastated family paid tribute, calling him a "father, husband'' and "legend''.

"Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life but passed quietly and peacefully," they said in a statement.

Big Day Out dominated Australia's music scene from the 1990s until early 2010s and first launched with Nirvana as a headliner in 1992.

Headliners over the legendary nationwide festival's lifespan included Neil Young, Kanye West, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Homegrown acts including Powderfinger, Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait also found a home on Big Day Out's stages.

Adelaide rock band The Superjesus paid tribute to West in a Facebook post.

"This guy was monumental in the establishment of our career, he gave us a chance when we were so young and put us on the Big Day Out when we had only performed two live shows prior," the band wrote.

"He made so many careers of so many now well known bands, he really did so much for Australian music. The Big Day Out was the biggest festival in the world for a while there … and by god did we have fun.

"Thank you Ken, we are forever grateful and we can't wait to see what you do in the next life."

Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their upset over West's death.

What a visionary.

All Australian and New Zealand music lovers owe a massive debt to Ken, who poured so much into that magical festival.

We all saw so many awesome bands cause of this guy.

RIP https://t.co/zEV7l8Vp3n — Nick Sas (@Sasbites) April 7, 2022

The Big Day Out was it. That was the goal. There was nothing else. Going to it, playing it - that's what you wanted as a punter or a band. Blessed I got the opportunity to do both. Changed my life and so many others. Vale Ken West. https://t.co/vmNp13fZty — Dan Condon (@doncandon) April 7, 2022

Ken West, the founder of Australia's most iconic music festival Big Day Out has sadly passed away today. Rest in peace you trailblazer, and thanks for everything you've done for our industry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yzbcUmmXmo — Whatslively (@Whatslively) April 7, 2022

West is survived by his wife Cathy and son Oliver.