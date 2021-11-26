Big Bluey secret television bosses will never reveal

Bluey is a hit across the world. Photo / Supplied

They're one of the most popular animated characters on TV right now, but fans have been warned that they will never know who voices Bluey's much-loved pups.

According to actress Melanie Zanetti, who plays Bluey's mum Chilli, the production crew has always agreed to keep the stars behind Bluey and Bingo a secret in order to protect their identity.

If your family has binged the much-loved ABC Kids program way too many times – and perhaps even made your way through the recently-dropped third season – you'll notice the end credits include all characters but the little ones.

And there's a good reason why.

"All the children on the show are members of the family of people in production. I am so glad that the creatives on the show decided that no one would be in the credits to protect the young cast," Melanie told Kidspot.

While they were unsure at the time of how successful the cartoon would become, Melanie says she is grateful to the creative team for thinking ahead about protecting their young cast – especially given how popular the show now is abroad.

"I think that was so clever and I'm so happy that, not knowing how big the show would be, they had the foresight to do it.

"In the long term, I think that protecting young people is so important in this industry."

"You read so many things about things that have happened to people who were in this industry so early and I am so grateful to the Bluey creatives for being so wise in that area."

When Bluey first launched on ABC Kids in Australia, it didn't take long for it to be the most downloaded series in the country.

And while people around the world seem to be all too familiar with the voices on the show, Melanie says she loves being out in public and watching Bluey fans buy merchandise or talk about the show without the slightest clue who she is.

"I kind of love that. I have a bit of a chameleon voice," she said, admitting no one ever picks up on her sweet voice being the same as Chilli's.

"With Chilli, I lean more into Australian dog mum with cute little puppies. I think it's less recognisable but I've been in a number of situations in America, which is wild, where people lose their mind when they find out," she laughed.