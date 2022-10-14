The star's latest album has been hit with yet another scandal. Photo / Supplied

Beyoncé's team are getting in formation.

The mother-of-three released her seventh solo album, Renaissance, in July and it not only got leaked days before the release date, and was accused of stealing music, but now there has been another shocking claim.

E! News has reported a designer who reportedly worked on the album took to Instagram in a since-deleted post claiming he was not paid for his stylist work on the album.

Beyoncé's team quickly fired back with a statement saying the claim is "deeply troubling".

Speaking to the media outlet, a rep for the Lemonade singer said: "It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed."

They added the designer was paid for his work and they have proof of payment.

The rep went on to note the dates of payment: "The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a 50 per cent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part."

The error was cleared up, however, and the singer's rep confirmed Quero was paid the final instalment but only after "persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information".

It comes after Right Said Fred claimed the singer used the band's 1992 song, I'm Too Sexy, as a sample for her latest hit, Alien Superstar, without permission.

Beyoncé's team has denied the claims and stated permission was granted and the band spoke of their "gratitude for being on the album".

E! News reported the rep said at the time, the band was paid for the usage of the sample in August this year.