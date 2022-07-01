Beyonce has sent fans into a spin after dropping the album cover for Renaissance. Photo / Getty Images

Beyonce is back.

The iconic singer took to social media this morning to release the racy album cover for her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Sitting on a celestial, holographic horse with strategically placed materials on her body the 40-year-old mother-of-three captioned the post: "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29,"

She continued: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

"A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Many of her 265 million followers quickly took to the comment section to express their excitement about the alluring cover art, one fan saying "Okay queen of the world", while another commented "it's the way you just made me damn near faint in this nail salon".

One eagle-eyed fan noticed a special detail of the photo.

Taking to Twitter, the fan said the cover looks to pay "homage to the historic Renaissance painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva".

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” album cover pays homage to the historic Renaissance painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva.



It also pays homage to the iconic entrance by Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 where she arrived on a horse. pic.twitter.com/GGeIdQLVkc — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 30, 2022

Another fan compared the album cover to Bianca Jagger's iconic arrival at Studio 54 in 1977 when she arrived at the club on a horse.

The album cover artwork comes a week after the Partition singer released the first single called Break My Soul from the upcoming album.

Sources told Variety the album will feature dance and country-leaning songs and tracks produced by hit songwriters Ryan Teddy and Raphael Saadiq.

The album will be the pop icon's first solo studio album since 2016's Lemonade and Break My Soul is the artist's first new single since last year's Be Alive.

Renaissance is to be released on July 29.