The singer got her fans worked up, teasing a 'major' announcement that fell short. Photo / AP

Musical icon Beyonce got her many fans riled up overnight after teasing a huge announcement that ended up being extremely underwhelming.

Rumours started swirling that the Crazy In Love singer had something in the works when fans noted her website had been down for a few hours, reports news.com.au.

People flooded social media with their guesses on what it could be: A live album? New tour dates? The mysterious visual aspect of her Renaissance album – or perhaps even a follow-up album, Renaissance Act II?

At last, the website was back up and running smoothly – along with a video clip shared on the social accounts of Beyonce’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, with a special message.

“Okay, okay, y’all didn’t have to break my website. But I told y’all, the Renaissance is not over,” Beyonce begins in the short clip, before listing off multiple countries.

“Brazil! Italy, Thailand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia …” she continued, as the video displayed incredible clips from the Renaissance tour.

Fans had to watch until the very end of the clip for the announcement: These aren’t in fact new tour dates, just new countries that will now screen the Renaissance tour movie in cinemas. The film had already been released in cinemas in many major markets across the globe at the beginning of the month.

“The Renaissance continues across the globe in a theatre near you,” Beyonce shared.

Beyonce’s world famous Renaissance tour played 56 dates over five months in 2023, travelling around the likes of North America, Europe and the UK.

Major markets such as South America, Asia and Australia didn’t make the cut when it came to her touring locations. In fact, it’s now been 10 years since she toured New Zealand, last visiting in October 2013 with the Mrs Carter Show world tour.

Fans were furious over the underwhelming announcement, with some even revealing they had stopped the clip once their country was announced to tell their friends that the Partition singer would finally be coming to a city near them.

Beyoncé wearing custom Marc Jacobs during the Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey. Photo / Getty Images.

“The way she loves to play with our feelings,” one person wrote on the Parkwood’s Instagram post.

“I thought this was a damn tour announcement,” another fan complained.

“Can we have like a list of what’s coming next in the Renaissance if it ain’t over yet? I just want to be prepared. My heart can’t take it anymore,” one fan shared.

Still, this isn’t the first time Beyonce has teased a major announcement that has fallen short.

Fans still have PTSD from the Great Beyonce Announcement of 2015: “Beyonce has something amazing she wants you to know,” a dramatic promo teaser for Good Morning America revealed in June eight years ago, prompting rumours to run rampant.

“This is something I have to share with everyone,” she promised fans.

The next day, that “something amazing” was revealed. However, it was not a tour, or an album, but the news that Beyonce had become a vegan.



