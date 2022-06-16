A "thrilling abundance" of new music is on the way from Beyoncé. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé is planning a "thrilling abundance" of new music.

The 40-year-old pop megastar - who teased an upcoming project called Renaissance this morning alongside a July 29 release date - is said to have used the pandemic to put a lot of thought into her next move, with plenty of material on the way.

Beyoncé met British Vogue's editor in chief Edward Enninful for the magazine's July issue, and he has given an insight into her plans.

Writing about their meeting, Enninful said: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it ...

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."

Enninful noted that Beyoncé was hands-on with her cover shoot, which turned into a family affair when her husband Jay-Z and their children - Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir - visited for the day.

He added: "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a writer of excellent and lengthy texts, had taken to messaging me as we brainstormed the direction of her Vogue shoot together.

"A fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century's final quarter ...

"[On set] it was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out - albeit a slightly surreal one."

Last year, Sony label bosses suggested a new Beyoncé record will be released in 2022.

The eagerly awaited LP will be Beyoncé's seventh solo album and follows 2016's Lemonade.

Her last big solo tour was The Formation World Tour in 2016, while she hit the road again in 2018 to perform with her husband Jay-Z on his On The Run II Tour.