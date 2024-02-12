Beyonce attempted to break the internet in a Super Bowl Verizon ad before dropping two new singles and announcing more music during the game, which she attended with her husband Jay-Z. Photo / Kevin Mazur

Beyonce is .... back?

After a Verizon commercial starring Beyonce aired during the Super Bowl and ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music,” the question became — was she serious? Later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing act ii on March 29.

It appears on her official website as well. Under the “music” tab, two titles are listed — potentially referring to new song titles. They are Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Bey’s unmistakable voice kicks in. She sings, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ‘em / So lay your cards down down down,” in a Southern twang.

Beyonce’s 2022 album Renaissance is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance”.

In a mostly fictional Verizon commercial that aired moments before the Instagram announcement, Beyonce tried several tactics to try to break the internet.

With former Veep star Tony Hale playing an adviser, she opens a “Lemonade” stand, releases a saxophone album called “Let’s Get Saxy”, does her own version of the Barbie movie called “BarBey”, sells a cyborg version of herself, runs for “Beyonce of the United States”, and blasts off in a rocket to space.

After Hale tells her none of that worked, she says on the space ship intercom, “Okay, Bey ready: drop the new music”.

Beyonce was also shown on the telecast soon afterwards at Allegiant Stadium watching the Super Bowl with husband Jay-Z.