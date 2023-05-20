The star is known for breaking records, this time with property. Photo / Instagram

Beyonce and Jay-Z have broken another record, this time with real estate.

The 41-year-old pop superstar and her rapper husband who have a reported combined net worth of US$2.5 billion ($3.98b) reportedly bought the “most expensive home” ever in Hollywood.

The couple are thought to have spent $200 million ($318m) on a 30,000 square-foot (2787sq m) home in the “prime area” of Malibu, in what has been called the “most expensive” house ever sold in California.

A source told TMZ: “The couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million ($281m). It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country - the top being $238 million ($378m) for an NYC apartment. They got an unbelievable deal. The home was quietly listed for a whopping $295 million ($469m).”

The outlet went on to claim that the luxurious property overlooks the Pacific Ocean in an area known as Billionaires Row and claimed that it was designed by Tadao Ando, who is also behind the plush pad currently being built for Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, and the couple bought the mansion from art collector William Bell.

The outlet contacted representatives of the power couple and the retailers for comment, but did not hear back.

The Crazy In Love hitmaker - who is currently on her playing stadiums around the globe as part of her Renaissance World Tour - is also thought to own a Bel-Air mansion with her husband, which they reported bought in 2017 for $88 million ($139m) and are said to have increased the value to more than $100 million ($159m) these days.

That same year, the couple - who have Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi together - purchased a 12,000-square-foot (1115sq m) mansion in the Hamptons with a price tag of $26 million ($41.3m).