A Jono and Ben prank on Guy Williams went awkwardly wrong during filming of the Jono and Ben show. Photo / File.

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce otherwise known as Jono and Ben are one of the most recognisable duos in New Zealand entertainment.

After starting out as breakout stars on The Rock (Jono) and Pulp Sport (Ben), they joined as Jono and Ben in 2012, and produced and starred in one of Kiwi televisions top rating shows for seven years. They now work together hosting the Hits breakfast show.

In this episode we look back at Jono's early days at The Rock radio station, and reminisce on 'do stuff to Jono Fridays', talk through the best gags, pranks and ideas from Pulp Sport, all the best bits from Jono and Ben at Ten and the colourful cast of characters they worked with, the prank on Guy Williams that went horribly wrong, the wacky world of radio and their stints at The Rock, The Edge and now the Hits, how their show has changed and evolved over the years, what the future holds and so much more.

Show notes | Episode 85 | Jono and Ben

1.50: Not the traditional three-way but a comfortable four-way including sponsors product and beard envy

2.55: Talkability promotions: Jono's Sky City marathon

6.58: Influences on the come up: Marc and Matthew, Sports Café, Eating Media Lunch

12.56: Old men reminisce about stuff: video stores and the VHS, taping songs off the radio

15.45: "Show us your crack": New Zealand's most famous radio jingle courtesy of Ben

18.57: Pulp Sport: a YouTube show that made it to Sky Sport

23.52: The pilot skit that went very wrong for Ben

29.50: Do stuff to Jono: experiences in commercial radio

37.57 Jono gets a start in TV on C4

40.47: The making of Jono and Ben

47.28: Moving from late-night Friday TV to prime time

49.30: The cast of characters on and off screen 52.37 A review of some of the best skits: the most destructive prank ever, Jono at Blues training, House covered in Post it notes

1.01.00: Using your platform to speak about important issues

1.06.08: The evolution of Jono and Ben and the stresses of working together

1.13.29: The end of Jono and Ben

1.16.56: A brief history of radio: from The Rock, to The Edge, to The Hits

1.17.40: Creating content: the rise of viral videos, TikTok

1.20.09 A Guy Williams skit gets awkward and their appearance on the Graham Norton Show

1.24.05 Trying to stand out while interviewing celebrities: Jared Leto, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson

1.30.54: Breakfast on The Hits and what the future holds

1.34.36: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Jono and Ben

