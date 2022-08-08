Jason Hoyte joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / File.

Jason Hoyte is a screen (and voice) actor, radio host, comedian, stage performer, former cricket umpire and father of four.



In this episode we talk about Jason's infamous scene with Nadia Lim on Late NIght Big Breakfast, the chaotic early days of comedy with Sugar and Spice, his relationship with Leigh Hart and the trials and tribulations of putting Bhuja together, working with Ryan Gosling on Young Hercules, His experiences with the ACC, never being too old for smut talk and some love, and life advice.

Jase is a guest we've wanted on the show since we started it - and we weren't disappointed. He's so often 'in character' in his public-facing roles, so it was a real treat to peak behind the curtain to find out what really makes him tick.

Show notes | Episode 91 | Jason Hoyte

1:38: Jason throws some heat at Mike Lane about the state of the Export Beer Garden Studio

3:08: The influence of Jason on the everyday lexicon – backbone!

5:40: An impressive body of screen acting work

8:46: One of the most well-known voices in New Zealand

13:23: Setting the foundations at Dilworth: maths poetry and school productions

19:47: Sugar & Spice

30:33: West Auckland Hollywood: Xena, Hercules and Young Hercules

34:54: Killing people on Shortland Street

38:12: A breadth of work from Seven Periods with Mr. Gormsby to Power Rangers

41:36: Leigh Hart, Moon TV, and The Late Night Big Breakfast

51:53: Jason and Nadia Lim

55:26: The transition to radio: Bhuja via the Alternative Commentary Collective

1:04:55: Hüsker Dü: The art of throwing people under the bus

1:07:41: The success of the Alternative Commentary Collective

1:14:04: The Big Show with Mike Minogue and Keyzie

1.18.18: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Jason

