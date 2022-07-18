Brodie Kane during the Black Clash at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Brodie Kane during the Black Clash at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Broadcaster Brodie Kane has built a hugely successful career in the media over the past 15 years.

In 2020 she left mainstream media to start her own company, Brodie Kane Media, where she hosts the very popular The Girls Uninterrupted and Kiwi Yarns podcasts, and produces two other podcasts, Three Gals One Beehive, and Out the Gayte.

Before that she had an extensive career in radio and television where she hosted The Hits Breakfast show in Christchurch and worked at TVNZ for five years as a sports presenter on Breakfast, a roving reporter on Seven Sharp, an investigative reporter on Fair Go, and associate producer on Q+A. And last month she was runner-up in the latest edition of Dancing with the Stars.

In this episode we talk about why she started her own media company, Proud Mary and her journey to the final of Dancing with the Stars, her Club Lifesaving days with Lisa Carrington, a few embarrassing episodes with Richie McCaw, lessons from four years in the army, the horrible side of fame, managing your brand and much more.

Show notes | Episode 89 | Brodie Kane

1:39: Brodie Kane – the everywhere girl right now

5:20: Dancing with the Stars

9:59: The realest of the reality shows

12:09: Proud Mary

18:30: Jo Kane swims the Cook Strait at 40

22:06: Clubbies with Lisa Carrington

27:21: Leading the open women's surf lifesaving nationals

32:58: Brodie Kane and Richie McCaw

39:15: Lessons from the New Zealand army

52:22: Starting out in journalism and a career of heavy subject matter

1:02:30: A shift from hard news to being in front of the camera on Seven Sharp

1:07:47: Moving through the ranks: from Fair Go to Breakfast

1:15:40: The horrible side of fame and calling people out

1:27:07: Controlling your own destiny: Brodie Kane Media

1:35:23: Brodie on podcasts

1:41:28: What does the future hold and actively managing your brand

1:52:29: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Brodie

