Betty White is turning 100 and we're the ones getting a gift

American actress and global treasure Betty White is turning 100 years old in one month's time - and we're the ones getting a gift.
The former Golden Girl is inviting fans to join her to celebrate the big milestone with a special movie screening called "Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration".
According to CNN, the special movie will include a behind-the-scenes look into the star's career and personal life and will guest star a number of famous faces, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, James Corden and others.
The special movie will also include clips from White's most iconic roles, from Rose on "Golden Girls" through to Sue Ann on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show".
It will also mark some of White's biggest accomplishments, including being the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.
