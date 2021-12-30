Benifer 2.0 and Freeing Britney: The wildest celebrity moments of 2021

CBS had promised Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan would be a "bombshell", and they did not disappoint. Video / CBS

My god, is anyone else stoked this year is almost over? The virus that shall not be named and everything that comes with it has been chaotic but nothing has been more chaotic than what the entertainment industry felt in 2021.

Red carpets were finally back after their 2020 hiatus, celebrities and their designers wowed us at the Grammys, The Oscars, MTV VMA's, the Emmys, the Met Gala, the list goes on.

The world of Hollywood glamour and dreams came back hot. There were extravagant weddings, big birthday bashes with balloon arrangements we everyday folk can only dream of, break-ups, cheating scandals, some very cute couple debuts, music and movie releases. You name it, it happened.

But what celeb moment was wildest of them all? Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck locking lips like it's the early 2000's, to Brittney Spears finding herself free from a conservatorship after 13 years, we really have been kept on our toes.

So let's take a look back at the top 10 moments this year from the land of the rich and famous:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite

Speculation had been brewing for weeks before their romance was confirmed, but the early 2000s couple made things official with an Instagram and red carpet debut within a month.

Jen and Ben were back and the world lost their minds at the news that after breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, Lopez was back with her early 2000s fiance, Affleck.

The two have only become stronger since their couple (re)debut in July and a recent interview saw Affleck gushing about their relationship.

Hollywood's new 'It' boy

Meet Hollywood's new 'It' boy, Pete Davidson. Photo / Getty Images

Remember when life was simple and Hollywood's it boy rotated between Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Johnny Depp and Paul Rudd? Well, times are changing and it hasn't been more evident than this year. If Pete Davidson isn't on your radar, he should be.

The SNL funny guy first made headlines when he began dating Ariana Grande in 2018 but Grande was only the start of his star-studded exes. Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and even Kim Kardashian have been spotted linking lips with the man who seems to be Hollywood's It guy.

No one can understand why he's such a hot commodity, is it his tattoos? His humour? Maybe his height? Regardless of what it is, I for one have never been more intrigued by a man.

Kardashian update

It's been another massive year for the Kardashians! Kourtney Kardashian has finally found a man worthy of putting a ring on it and she is happier than ever. Drummer Travis Barker proposed to the oldest Kardashian sister in October surrounded by roses on the beach. A source close to the pair told US Weekly "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

Meanwhile, business mogul Kim announced her pending divorce to Kayne West and after appearing on SNL where she roasted her whole family (a comedic roast) sparks flew with a certain cast member and she is now dating funny guy, Pete Davidson.

Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian hasn't had as much luck in 2021, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson and father of her daughter, True, was caught cheating yet again it came after Khloe confirmed she and True had Covid.

Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed the royal family in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Getty Images

If there is one thing we can count on in 2021 it's that there is always a new story about Prince Harry and Meghan. The world magnetised towards them and the two royals, reportedly sick of the constant backlash, decided to take matters into their own hands by speaking to Oprah in an exclusive interview.

The bombshell interview revealed gasp-worthy truths like Meghan being denied any help for her rapidly declining mental health, an unnamed royal having "concerns" about Archie's skin colour, the two were married two days before their televised wedding, Harry and Prince William's relationship was strained following the couple's decision to quit the royal family and oh so many more jaw-dropping moments.

#FreeBritney

Protesters are seen at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. Photo / Getty Images

In perhaps the most positive entertainment story this year, Britney Spears is finally free from a 13-year conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears.

For the first time since 2008, the 'Stronger' singer is able to make all medical, financial and personal decisions for herself and fans were said to have erupted outside the courthouse as the decision was read - after their intense support for the singer it's no surprise they partied into the night. The iconic 'Toxic' performer has taken to Instagram multiple times to share her excitement and appreciation for her fans continued support.

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot and dogs stolen

You may be wondering why this made the list since we are trying to focus on the good but I promise there is a happy ending. While walking Gaga's precious pups, dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by two unknown men and said pups were stolen. $500,000 was offered as a reward and thankfully, both the pups – Koji and Gustav were returned safe and sound as well as Fischer making a full recovery.

The 'Born this way' singer had nothing but kind words for Fischer in an Instagram post, "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero,"

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and his girlfriend, Rita Ora spotted recently at a red carpet event. Photo / Getty Images

Our favourite Kiwi film-maker, Taika Waititi has had a very loved up year and the results? He is off the market, ladies. While filming his new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, he was spotted by a couple of paparazzi in a very cheeky position… locking lips with British singer, Rita Ora.

The two confirmed their romance in August and have since been hitting red carpet events hand in hand while gushing about each other in interviews and via cheeky posts on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans even suggested the two were engaged earlier this year but that rumour is yet to be confirmed by the couple.

The ever-changing faces of celebrities

Madonna showed up at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards looking slightly different but equally as fabulous. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cruise may have restarted the conversation about celebrities and their slight obsession with wanting to be forever young but he isn't the first Hollywood star to draw attention to the work of plastic surgeons this year.

Zac Efron was also under speculation after a picture posted in March showed him with a supposedly altered jawline. Madonna's transformation left her looking like her 20-year-old self, Tori Spelling looks younger than she ever has and fans are constantly making TikTok's about who had what done.

Sex and the City reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen on the set 'And just like that'. Photo / Getty Images

Nostalgia hit Sex and the City fans hard this year when filming for the popular series reboot 'And just like that' started in New York but it wasn't all plain sailing. Sarah Jessica Parker reprised her role as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw alongside Mr Big (Chris North), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) but there was one fan favourite who didn't return, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Her absence from the reboot has been put down to past animosity with other cast members. Unfortunately for SATC fans that weren't the only shock, Willie Garson, known for playing Bradshaw's best friend, Stanford Blatch tragically passed away in the middle of filming.

The hygiene debate

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis accidentally started rumours that their own children were smelly. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood sweethearts Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share two children together – aged 6 and 4 - and in what started out to be an innocent interview sprinkled with information of their family life ignited a massive hygiene debate.

In a recent interview, the power couple admitted their kids aren't bathed "unless you can see dirt on them" and it's safe to say fans were outraged. It didn't take long for the two stars to poke fun of the situation and post an Instagram video of them bathing their children. Kutcher could be heard in the background saying "Are you trying to melt them?"

There you have it, 2021 celebrity and pop culture explained. Now you can rest easy and go into 2022 with everything you need to engage with your Gen Z and Millennial relatives.