Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor didn't date others during their separation. Photo / AP

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor "never even dated other people" after they separated.

The 56-year-old actor recently revealed that he and his wife have rekindled their romance after separating in 2017 - but according to an insider, they were "never estranged".

The source explained: "They are the kind of couple that friends hoped would get back together.

"They were never estranged. Ben just had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn't spend much time together. But when they did, it was always obvious that they loved each other."

Stiller and Taylor, 50, have always "enjoyed hanging out" with each other. And spite of their split in 2017, they never tried dating other people.

The insider told People: "Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them. They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they separated."

Stiller moved back into the family home in 2020 so he could spend time with his children - Ella, 19, and Quinlin, 16, - amid the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Stiller recently admitted the situation later "evolved" between him and Taylor.

He said: "Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that.

"It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

The couple now have a "respect" for their similarities and differences.

He explained: "I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different.

"And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you.

"Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.'

"If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing,' is not me saying 'I don't like you.'"