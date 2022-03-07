Voyager 2021 media awards
Ben Crowder: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Co-founder of the innovative theatre company Nightsong, director Ben Crowder. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Elisabeth Easther

Co-founder of the innovative theatre company Nightsong, director Ben Crowder is renowned for creating bold live performances. Nightsong's latest production, A Stab in the Dark, will be delivered as an online presentation as part of

