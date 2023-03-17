"The first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses." Photo / Getty Images

"The first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses." Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck is part of a “fiercely competitive” celebrity Wordle group.

The Argo actor has revealed he is among a band of Hollywood actors including Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Bradley Cooper who compete in daily word games and, although he expected to “do fairly well”, Affleck has admitted he “was seriously humbled” when he realised how good the other members were.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he explained: “I was invited to join a cool little red-velvet-rope celebrity Wordle group.”

“Matt [Damon]’s one of them. Jason Bateman and Bradley [Cooper], and … actually, the first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses.”

Affleck added that he didn’t think his competitors would be very good, but they soon changed his mind.

He went on: “I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let’s face it, going up against actors, it’s not a high bar.

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are in a Wordle group together. Photo / Getty Images

“I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled. You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day.

“It’s fiercely competitive, and there’s a lot of mockery and derision. So I’m in training.”

During the interview, Affleck also opened up about social media and insisted he is too worried about doing something wrong to ever start posting on Instagram.

He explained: “My wife’s [Jennifer Lopez] a genius at that [Instagram]. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her. In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right.

“I view these things as landmines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.”