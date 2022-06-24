Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Drama, betrayal, sex: Behind Disco Bloodbath, a doco 'without limits'

9 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

It wasn't just a drag show, it was art, and there was nothing else like it in New Zealand. With no restrictions on what they could do, it was outrageous - with themes of death

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.