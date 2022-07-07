Wendy Petrie recreates a live cross mishap where a BBC host was caught with his feet up on the desk. Video / Wendy Petrie

TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie has recreated an awkward moment that will be all too familiar to most news anchors.

Petrie shared a video to her Instagram of herself reenacting the moment BBC reporter Tim Wilcox was caught with his feet up on his desk. Wilcox was scrolling on his phone when cameras accidentally cut back to the studio from a live cross outside 10 Downing Street.

"Been there, done that," she wrote alongside the post with the hashtag "news bloopers".

Petrie herself has been caught on camera unawares after a live cross.

In 2009, footage of her pumping her fist moments ahead of the verdict in the David Bain case went viral on YouTube.

Thousands tuning in for the verdict saw it - but TVNZ asked YouTube to remove the clip, saying it was a "switching mistake".

A spokesperson said Petrie's fist pump was in celebration of the Christchurch TVNZ news team beating TV3, not the result of the trial.

Ahead of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation today, the nation's media have followed every development with live coverage as the public has been glued to the tragic political theatre.

Thanks to an error at the BBC, Brits were treated to a look behind the scenes yesterday showing the media were equally stuck to their smartphones as Bojo crumbled.

During a live cross from outside 10 Downing Street, the camera suddenly cut back to Tim Willcox in the studio.

But rather than diligently shuffling his papers or stroking his chin as one might expect, Willcox was instead caught scrolling through his phone with his feet up on the desk.

The moment quickly went viral, with thousands seeing it live and many more watching it online as videos spread across the internet.

Users described the gaffe as "a moment of light relief" and others milked it for a bit of comedy.