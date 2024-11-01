Advertisement
Beau Lamarre-Condon: Australian taxpayers may have to pay accused killer cop’s legal bill

The family of former Australian police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (inset) is said to no longer be able to afford a potentially long trial over the deaths of Jesse Baird (left) and his partner Luke Davies.

Former Sydney police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been granted legal aid by the Australian Government ahead of a crucial court appearance for the accused murderer.

The 29-year-old was charged with murdering former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and his partner Luke Davies, 29, days before their bodies were found inside surfboard bags on a rural property in the small town of Bungonia on February 27.

In August, the charges against Lamarre-Condon were replaced with two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer John Walford was expected to enter a plea on the accused’s behalf when the case returns to court on Monday. Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that Legal Aid NSW has taken over the case as the Lamarre-Condon family is said to no longer be able to afford a potentially long trial.

If a not guilty plea is entered next week, sources said a trial could end up being four months long and cost Australian taxpayers up to A$880,000 ($96,700).

Lamarre-Condon has been held in custody since his arrest.

Police allege he shot Baird, who he had a brief relationship with, and Davies with his police-issued firearm at Baird’s Paddington home.

The victims were last seen by friends at the Beresford Hotel at the opening party for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival on February 18.

Nine days later, their bodies were found in two surf bags dumped on a roadside, after Lamarre-Condon provided information about their location to police.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald alleged at the time Lamarre-Condon moved the bodies to a second location after having an “inability to dispose of them” at Baird’s home.

“The accused drew a bit of a map, or at least a bit of a visual, to describe where to go,” he told Sydney radio station 2GB on February 28.

Lamarre-Condon became a member of the NSW police force in 2019 before being sacked in March.

In the past, he has run celebrity blogs and appeared in photos with several A-list stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.

