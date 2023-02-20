The annual award show saw some big winners, including the award season favourite, Elvis. Photo / Supplied

Antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Monday, building the sombre drama’s momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month’s Oscars.

Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis took four prizes each.

All Quiet, a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English.

Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for Elvis. Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama Tar.

Martin McDonagh’s Banshees, the bleakly comic story of a friendship gone sour, was named best British film.

Cate Blanchett, winner of the leading actress award for Tar, poses for photographers at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Photo / AP

“Best what award?” joked McDonagh of the film, which was shot in Ireland with a largely Irish cast and crew. It has British funding, and McDonagh was born in Britain to Irish parents.

Banshees also won for McDonagh’s original screenplay, and awards for Kerry Condon as best supporting actress and Barry Keoghan for best supporting actor.

The prizes — officially the EE Bafta Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 12.

Madcap metaverse romp Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Academy Awards front-runner, was the night’s big loser, winning just one prize from its 10 Bafta nominations, for editing.

Actor Richard E. Grant was a suave and self-deprecating host — with support from TV presenter Alison Hammond — for the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the UK’s movie academy heralded its strides to become more diverse but said there was more to be done.

Grant joked in his opening monologue about the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

“Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight,” he said. “Except on the back.”

Guests and presenters walking the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James.

Heir to the throne Prince William, who is president of Britain’s film and television academy, was in the audience alongside his wife, Kate. William wore a tuxedo with black velvet jacket, while Kate dressed in a floor-length Alexander McQueen dress that she also wore to the 2019 Baftas.

Royal Duty: Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Photo / Getty Images

Helen Mirren paid tribute to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren, who portrayed the late monarch onscreen in The Queen and onstage in The Audience, called Elizabeth “the nation’s leading lady”.

Britain’s film academy introduced changes to increase the awards’ diversity in 2020, when no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

This year there were 11 female directors up for awards across all categories, including documentary and animated films. But just one of the main best-director nominees was female: Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said the academy’s soul-searching had been “a necessary and humbling process.” He said the “vital work of levelling the playing field” would continue.

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose opened the show by performing Sisters are Doin’ it for Themselves, with an added rap shoutout to some of the nominated women, including Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Viola Davis.

Blanchett said it had been “an extraordinary year for female performers. To be counted among them is really special.”

It was a strong year for Irish actors at the BAFTAs, with Deryl McCormack up for the Bafta Rising Star award — though he lost out to Emma Mackey – and Condon, Keoghan, Farrell and Brendan Gleeson all getting acting nominations for Banshees.

McCormack hailed the event as “the Irish BAFTAs.”

Edward Berger poses for photographers with the Director Award for the film All Quiet on the Western Front at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Photo / AP

“It is a small country, but to see the talent that comes out of it is quite amazing,” he said.

Writer-director Charlotte Wells won the prize for best British debut for the affecting father-daughter drama Aftersun. Three-time Oscar winner Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to be awarded the academy’s top honor, the BAFTA fellowship.

The harsh world outside showbiz intruded on the awards when Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, who works for investigative website Bellingcat, said he was now allowed to attend the awards because of a risk to public security. He features in Navalny, a film about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that won the best documentary BAFTA.

Navalny producer Odessa Rae dedicated the award to Grozev, “our Bulgarian nerd with a laptop, who could not be with us tonight because his life is under threat by the Russian government and Vladimir Putin.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, a supporting actress nominee for Everything Everywhere, said the chance awards season provides to celebrate cinema was more important than who wins.

“It’s a moment of celebration in the midst of everything,” Curtis told The Associated Press on the red carpet. “It’s hard out there. Everywhere. All at once. All the time.”

Austin Butler, winner of the leading actor award for Elvis. Photo / AP

Full list of winners:

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

WINNER: Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

WINNER: Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best film not in the English language

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors)

Best animated film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

WINNER: Navalny

Best original score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best sound

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

WINNER: Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

The Bafta Fellowship

WINNER: Sandy Powell

Best British short film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Best British short animation

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best director

WINNER: Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

WINNER: Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

WINNER: Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim



