Take a look at the trailer for the upcoming film 'Barbie' directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie. Video / Warner Bros. Pictures

In Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film, everyone is Barbie or just Ken - with countless famous faces taking on the roles and personalities of the iconic toys.

But it turns out not everyone in Hollywood jumped at the chance. Now Barbie’s casting director has revealed which high-profile stars turned down the chance to play one of the many Kens in the movie.

Ryan Gosling appears as the main Ken to Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie, with Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir appearing as other versions of Ken.

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy was initially approached to play one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Photo / AP

Now casting director Allison Jones has revealed that Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen fame, and even SNL comedian were asked to play Kens too.

She told Vanity Fair, “They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it”, mostly due to conflicting filming schedules.

Jones revealed that Glee’s Jonathan Groff was originally asked to play Ken’s limited-edition pal Allan - who was played by Michael Cera in the end.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,’” Jones shared.

They aren’t the only big names to pass on the biggest film of 2023 - Amy Schumer was the first star tapped to play the leading role when it was being developed at Sony back in 2016.

Ben Platt, who starred in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, turned down the chance to play a Ken in Barbie alongside Margot Robbie. Photo / AP

But a few months later, Schumer left the project due to “scheduling conflicts”, later revealing her real reason for leaving was down to creative differences.

She told the Hollywood Reporter last year, “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

Anne Hathaway was announced as her replacement, but was also forced to quit the film when its release date was pushed.

Robbie acknowledged earlier this year that she wasn’t the first choice to play Barbie, only stepping in after others turned down the role.

The Aussie star was already part of the project before she was cast, as her production company LuckyChap Entertainment was collaborating with Mattel Films and Heyday Films on it.

She told Vogue, “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

Robbie had Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, in mind for Barbie.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind that it’s almost dorky,” she said.

Amy Schumer left the Barbie film due to creative differences. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s like right before being a dork.”

However, Gadot was unavailable - so Robbie herself took the plunge and stepped into Barbie’s iconic shoes.

The film is already a resounding success and has broken box office records, grossing $3.5 million in New Zealand during its opening weekend, according to Universal Studios.

Oppenheimer came in second with an estimated $1.4 million - with both movies making up the biggest opening weekend for any studio in New Zealand since 2021.



