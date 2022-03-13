The Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch takes to the stage to accept Jane Campion's Director Award on her behalf. Video / BAFTA

Rebel Wilson has scored plenty of laughs in her opening monologue at the 2022 Baftas, where she poked fun at the endless speculation surrounding the new James Bond.

It's one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, and since Daniel Craig announced he was hanging up his 007 gun after No Time To Die, plenty of names have been thrown around in the discussion as to who will replace him.

Opening the show at this year's EE British Academy Film Awards, Wilson addressed the rumours directly.

"Now I know there's been a lot of speculation about who's going to be the next James Bond, and I know there might be some people in the audience tonight hoping that it might be them," Wilson said, before the camera flashed to Avengers star Sebastian Stan and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya.

"But fellas, hold on to your martinis, because [Bond producers] the Broccolis have let me announce it, here and now. This is a scoop, OK," she told the audience.

"I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond … will be me."

Earlier, Dame Shirley Bassey raised the curtain on the 75th Bafta Awards with a rendition of the classic Bond theme Diamonds Are Forever, in celebration of the iconic franchise's 60th anniversary.

No Time To Die was nominated for five Baftas this year – including for outstanding British film – while the entire franchise has earned 32 nods in total and won four prior to this year.

Wilson also sent a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his government's invasion of Ukraine.

Introducing Emilia Jones, the star of CODA, a film about a child of deaf adults, Wilson explained there were two interpreters on stage, one for American sign language and one for English.

The Pitch Perfect star then raised her middle finger, and joked: "Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin."

The gag elicited plenty of laughs from the crowd, with many attendees showing their support for Ukraine on the red carpet beforehand with pins displaying their national flag.