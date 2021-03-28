Australian channel Nine hit by potential cyber attack as massive IT crash brings network down

Australian TV Channel Nine's live shows were wiped from TV this morning after a massive IT crash brought the network down.
The channel was unable to go live with Weekend Today this morning, with the show's hosts taking to Twitter to question what was going on.
The network later said its team was frantically working to fix the morning's technical issues and its usual shows of Weekend Today and Sports Sunday would not go to air.
The channel aired prerecorded programmes until at least 1pm to give them time to fix the technical issues.
Sources told TV Blackbox that the problems were nationwide and had hit live programming across Australia.
The technical issues also mean the network had been unable to prep each programme, throwing the channel's 6pm news bulletin into question.
However, a spokesperson for Nine said the network would be resuming live programming soon.
"Nine is responding to technical issues affecting live broadcasting. At this stage we are working through the impacts across the network and will provide an update as we resolve the systems," the spokesperson said.
"NRL, 6pm News Bulletins and our evening schedule will proceed as normal."
Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said engineers were investigating if the issue was a cyber attack.