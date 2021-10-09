Aussie reality star Sam Frost in tears after revealing decision to remain unvaccinated

Sam Frost admitted she'd been having a 'hard time' lately.

Australian actress Sam Frost has broken down in tears in a lengthy video defending her decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The Home And Away star, 32, admitted she "could get into trouble" for revealing her stance on the vaccine, but pleaded for "compassion" and "empathy" for those who have made the same decision as her.

Frost broke down in tears during the lengthy video. Photo / via Instagram

"I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing, but I feel like it's getting to a point now in the world where there's a lot of segregation, a lot of harsh judgment, and its taking its toll on my mental health," Frost told her 577,000 followers on Instagram.

"There are a lot of different reasons people aren't getting vaccinated – and it might be because of their medical history, their concerns they might have, they might have family history, it might be religious reasons, whatever.

"I want to tell those people that feel like they're getting separated from society – well, I'm not vaccinated, and there's a reason why I'm not, I've spoken to my doctor and my psychologist about it, and I'm going to keep it private."

The actress, who first found fame as the winner of The Bachelor in 2014 before going on to become The Bachelorette in 2015, went on to say that she had been made to feel like "less of a human" due to her unvaccinated status.

"It's a really hard time to be in society right now, you feel like you are less of a human and you feel like people judge you, and you're too scared to talk about your opinion or your feelings, and part of you wants to go, 'Well, it's none of your damn business why I'm not (vaccinated).'"

Sydney-based Frost explained that as New South Wales begins to open up as of Monday after hitting the 70 per cent vaccination target, that gulf between the vaccinated and unvaccinated will only get wider.

Frost attends the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

"It's going to be a really hard time when the vaccinated are allowed out to do things, and it's because I've made a choice, I get it … on the 1st of December I'll be able to join society again, but I think it's really important (in the meantime) for people like myself to look after their mental health."

Frost added that she wanted to speak directly to those who were feeling that their mental health was suffering.

"What I wish leadership would look like in this country, and what employers would say totheir employees, is: 'You still matter, and you are valued, and you are not less intelligent, or worthy, or anything, just because you've made a choice about your body,'" she said.

Frost finished up by admitting she could 'get in trouble' for sharing the video. Photo / via Instagram

"I wish there were more people who made us feel like we were less alone."

The star has become an advocate for mental health since finding fame, and even launched her own mental health initiative with her sister in 2019, called Believe by Sam Frost.

Frost finished up by admitting she could "get in trouble" for sharing the video – which she described as "insane in itself" – but insisted she wanted to speak out and help those "in the same position" as her.

"Know that there are people in your corner, and there are people who are feeling it too, and I hope that this segregation disappears and that people treat each other like human beings with kindness and compassion and empathy."

Where to get a vaccination in Auckland - without a booking

Vaccinated residents in New South Wales will finally experience a significant easing of restrictions on Monday after hitting the 70 per cent vaccination target this week. There'll be even more freedom around a fortnight later, when the state is expected to hit 80 per cent vaccinated.

However, those that are unvaccinated will need to wait until December 1.

Getting vaccinated against Covid means you are less likely to catch the virus, suffer severe symptoms, require hospitalisation or die.

It also makes you less likely to transmit the virus to other people.

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please go out and do it. It keeps you safe, your families safe and your friends right across NSW safe," Premier Dominic Perrottet said today.