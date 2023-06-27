Taylor Swift performs on stage during The Eras Tour at Soldier Field on June 2, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs on stage during The Eras Tour at Soldier Field on June 2, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

An Australian mum’s post on Facebook has gone viral, with many fellow parents resonating with her words about the realities of trying to get Taylor Swift concert tickets for her children.

Adelaide personality Amanda Blair, who has more than 17,000 followers on Facebook, shared an open letter to Taylor Swift about the difficulty in getting tickets for her Eras tour shows in Australia.

The mum wrote that she is being “hassled day and night” by her kids, who are Swifties desperate to go to one of the singer’s shows.

“Hey the announcement of your Australian tour has put all parents under enormous pressure,” she wrote on Facebook. “We’re being hassled day and night to get on the ‘priority list’ for tickets and being urged to ‘PAY AS MUCH AS YOU CAN’ for a seat,” she continued.

“Personally I’ve been told that if I don’t secure tickets on Wednesday my child will ‘DIE’ by ‘CRYING HERSELF TO DEATH’.”

The Adelaide-based mum asked the singer to announce more concerts in Australia.

“So just letting you know Tay-Tay that unless you announce more concerts so that every child who wants ‘nothing else for birthday and Xmas for the next 4 years Mum I promise’ can get a ticket without their parents selling their souls, possessions and dignity, you will have blood on your hands,” she said.

Blair signed the letter with: “counting down the minutes till Wednesday at 1.30pm parent”.

The post received more than 28,000 reactions in just a couple of days, with several parents in the comments agreeing with Blair’s sentiment, while others suggested to Blair this could be a good learning opportunity for children, finding out they can’t always get what they want.

“Part of life is learning that we don’t always get what we want and that everything isn’t always fair. I hope your daughter gets tickets, but there are going to be tons of kids that don’t get to go and it’s just the way it is,” a commenter wrote.

Others in the comments took the opportunity to share advice with fellow parents: “If this isn’t a financially responsible decision for you, then don’t buy the tickets.... your child will need to accept the no,” a Facebook user said.

Many echoed her words, and admitted they would be trying to get tickets for their children when the pre-sale opened for Australians (the first pre-sale has opened, not without its hiccups).

“I too am hoping for tickets – thinking they’ll be way up in the nose bleed section if I’m lucky enough. Hope you manage to get tickets for your daughter and she has a blast seeing Tay-Tay and no doubt be forever indebted to her mum,” one person wrote.

“It’s all my 18-year-old has talked about. Good luck getting tickets as you’re up against mega fans who have held meetings and strategised different scenarios,” another parent said.

In response to the criticism she received in the comments from some people who assumed her children were “spoilt”, Blair later made a new post pointing out her letter to Taylor Swift was tongue-in-cheek and clearly a joke.

That said, spare a thought for the parents of Kiwi Swifties, who may be asked about the possibility of footing a bill for a concert ticket as well as a flight to Australia, since Taylor decided to leave Aotearoa out of her Eras tour.

If you are considering a transtasman trip for Tay-Tay, tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30. The Sydney shows will go on sale at 10am (12pm NZT), while tickets to the Melbourne shows will be available from 2pm (4pm NZT).







