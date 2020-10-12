Auckland teenager Jawsh 685 reaches No 1 on US single chart

Jawsh 685's beat has reached the number one spot in the US. Photo / Supplied

Jawsh 685 has topped the US charts, adding to the South Auckland teenager's global success with his smash-hit Siren Beat.

The 17-year-old New Zealand-born, Cook Island-Samoan producer's beat has reached the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track is a remix of Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) and features K-Pop group BTS and Jason Derulo.

In a statement supplied by his record label Sony Music, the Manurewa teen says the accomplishment blows his mind.

"This actually blows my mind to be US number 1," he says. "A kid from South Auckland y'know, showing other kids you can do it, any street you're from, anywhere. You can do it, believe in yourself, you can do it. Trust me."

The number one spot on the US singles chart adds to the success of the original Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) track, which has had a staggering one billion combined streams worldwide, and platinum status in several countries including the US, UK, NZ, Germany, and Canada. It has also topped the Spotify, iTunes and Shazaam charts.

Jawsh 685, real name Joshua Nanai, originally posted his Laxed (Siren Beat) on YouTube before it reached worldwide fame on social media app TikTok. It was then picked up by global R&B powerhouse Jason Derulo.

After an initial controversy when Derulo failed to credit the Manurewa teen for using his beat, the two ended up resolving their issues and collaborated on the single Savage Love, which incorporates Jawsh 685's beat.

On Instagram, the Manurewa teenager shared his excitement with his followers about reaching the milestone.

"Just to start off, just wanna thank God for the blessing and opportunity to make this happen for me, @jasonderulo & @bts.bighitofficial," he wrote. He also thanked his team in the US, his management and his fans for the success.

Jawsh 685 is nominated for single and breakthrough artist of the year at the Aotearoa Music Awards.