Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Transport Minister Michael Wood on Auckland's state of emergency. Video / Brett Phibbs

Musician Lorde was among those helping Aucklanders today after severe floods consumed parts of the city during the last 48 hours.

Chlöe Swarbrick, Green MP for Auckland Central, shared a picture of several volunteers at a community welfare support centre in the city on Facebook.

“We’re here at Ellen Melville Hall today for anyone who needs a safe calm space, food, laundry, shower, accommodation or welfare support in our central city,” the post read.

In a comment on the post, Swarbrick said the “community response goes hard”.

You can see the Royals singer in the bottom left of the photo.

Swarbrick said Lorde “dropped off some supplies. Community response goes hard!”

Civil Defence Centres have been set up for Aucklanders that were forced to evacuate their homes.

These centres are in the west, north and south at:

West: St Leonards Road School, 15 Saint Leonards Rd, Kelston

North: Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precinct, Albany Expressway SH17

South: Mana Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Dr, Randwick Park

A fourth centre opened today at Mangere Memorial Hall from 11am-3pm.

Those needing to go to the centres should bring with them any essential items such as medication, warm clothing and baby items.

If people need help they are advised to:

report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues - please log your issue online at www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem.

if their life is at risk, phone 111.

if they need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00.

seek welfare assistance by phoning the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 400 100.

A “significant” northeasterly rain and gale system is expected from the north in coming days and there’s potential for more slips and flooding.

Tomorrow will be a brief reprieve for Aucklanders to clean up, assess damage and clear gutters and drains in preparation for another major weather event arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday, Metservice’s Georgina Griffiths said in an Auckland Emergency Management briefing.

Griffiths said the timing for this weather event is not yet firm and more details will be available in the coming hours.

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher said 19 homes across the region have been red-stickered.

This number is only the tip of the iceberg, with more than 5000 properties across 25 suburbs needing some level of assessment. A 130 assessors are on the ground between Wellsford and Pukekohe.



